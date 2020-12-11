BREAKING: Traffic delays on busy Limerick road following accident

There are significant delays on one of the busiest roads in Limerick following a road accident this Friday evening.

The incident occurred at around 4.15 on the N20, Limerick to Cork Road, between Patrickswell and Croom.

Emergency services, including gardai, four units of Limerick Fire and Rescue and two ambulances are currently at the scene.

The nature of the incident remains unclear and it's not known if anyone has been seriously injured.

More to follow.....