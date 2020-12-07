Motorist hospitalised following collision at Limerick Tunnel toll plaza

One person has been hospitalised following a road collision near the Limerick Tunnel.

The incident involving two vehicles occurred at around 5.45pm this Monday at the toll plaza on the Clare side of the Tunnel.

Emergency services including Five units of Limerick Fire and Rescue and four from Shannon, attended the scene as a precaution.

A number of people received medical treatment at the scene and one person has been taken to University Hospital Limerick as a precaution.

Motorists travelling southbound are being advised of some delays as a number of the lanes approaching the toll plaza remain closed.

An investigation is underway to establish the circumstances of the collision.

