BREAKING: Cyclist injured in injured in Tipperary road collision dies in hospital

Garda have renewed their appeal for information after a cyclist who was seriously injured in a road collision last week died in hospital.

The man, whose aged in his 40s, was taken to University Hospital Limerick following the incident which happened in Nenagh last Wednesday.

The collision occurred at approximately 3.20pm at Sarsfield Street in the town centre.

The scene has since been technically examined and a full investigation is continuing.

"Gardaí at Nenagh are renewing their appealing for any witnesses to come forward. Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling on Sarsfield Street from 3pm to 3.20pm, on November 18 to make this footage available to gardaí," said a spokesperson.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nenagh Garda Station on 067 50450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.