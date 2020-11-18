Road closure confirmed to facilitate Irish Water works near Limerick village

Irish Water has announced that work will begin later this week to replace old water mains in the Kilcolman East and Ballywilliam areas of County Limerick.

Approximately 5.4km of mains will be replaced and new service connections will be laid from the public water main in the road to customers’ property boundaries and connected to the customers’ water supply. Where the existing service connections on the public side are lead these will be replaced as part of this improvement work.

The State-owned utility says works will be undertaken from the junction of the R518 and L1213, due south towards the Ahalin/Knockaderry road.

In order to facilitate the efficient and safe construction of the water main, a full road closure will be in place from this Thursday, November 19 along the route of the works.

There will be no through access during the closure. However local access will be maintained at all times.

Motorists are being advised that both north and southbound traffic should divert along the R518 to/from Rathkeale to Ballingarry village while east/west bound traffic should divert to/from Ahalin/Knockaderry.

Gerry O'Donnell, Irish Water's Regional Delivery Lead said: "The replacement of these old water mains and service connections will reduce the instances of bursts and water outages and will ensure a reliable supply of water to customers and local businesses in the area. Works such as these are a key part of the Leakage Reduction Programme which involves an investment of €500 million nationally to tackle the serious problem of leakage in our water network.”

The works may involve some short-term water shut offs and the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours notice prior to any planned water shut offs.

Updates will be posted on the Service and Supply section of Irish Water’s website while its customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1850 278 278. Customers can also contact @IWCare on Twitter with any queries.

The project will be carried out Limerick City and County Council and Shareridge Ltd as part of Irish Water's Leakage Reduction Programme.