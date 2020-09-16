Limerick gardai didn't need a tyre gauge to check the depth of these tyres

LIMERICK gardai didn't need any special equipment to detect balds tyres on a vehicle which was recently stopped in the city.

The driver, who was not insured, is facing prosecution before the courts and may receive a disqualification if convicted.

The detection was made by members of the roads policing unit.

"Our motorcycle patrol stopped and seized this vehicle. We didn't exactly need a tyre gauge to check if they were the legal thread depth," stated gardai in a post on social media highlighting the incident.

