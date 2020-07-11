Man dies at Limerick hospital following hit and run

AN investigation is underway following a fatal road collision involving two cars this Saturday afternoon.

The collision occurred at approximately 12.50pm on the N7 at Ballyhiskey, Carrigatoher near Nenagh in County Tipperary.

“The driver of one of the cars, a man in his 60s, was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick where he was later pronounced dead. The front seat passenger and only other occupant of this vehicle, a woman in her 60s, was also taken to University Hospital Limerick, where her injuries are reported to be non-life threatening,” said a garda spokesperson.

The driver of the other car involved failed to remain at the scene.

Forensic Collision Investigators are currently at the scene and the road is closed. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí at Nenagh are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward and they are particularly appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling on the N7 between Nenagh and Birdhill between 12:30pm and 1:15pm, to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nenagh garda station on 067 31333, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.