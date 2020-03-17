Limerick motorists warned main road remains closed following fuel spill

David Hurley

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

Limerick motorists warned main road remains closed following fuel spill

The clean-up continues following the accident on the N69

A CLEAN-UP operation on the N69 near Kildimo village is likely to continue until Wednesday, it has been confirmed.

Following a road accident, a section of the main Limerick to Foynes road has been closed since shortly after 4pm on Monday and local diversions remain in place.

According to gardai, a truck jack-knived near the turn off for Pallaskenry – resulting in a significant fuel spill.

Limerick City and County Council has confirmed an emergency road closure is in place between Kildimo and Hegarty’s Cross with traffic being diverted via the N21 to Rathkeale and the R518 to Askeaton.

There were no serious injuries as a result of the accident.

Read also: Limerick GAA club's 44 seconds of powerful simplicity on St Patrick's Day