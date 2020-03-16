Road closure near Limerick village following collision between truck and car

MOTORISTS are being advised that the L1241 near Pallaskenry has been closed following an earlier collision.

The incident, involving a truck and a car, happened just off the N69, near Kildimo, shortly after 4pm this Monday.

Emergency services, including gardai and units from Foynes and Rathkeale fire stations are at the scene.

While there are no reports of any serious injuries, gardai say the road is likely to remain closed for a number of hours as a crane will be required to remove the truck from the area.

A clean-up of burned fuel is also being carried out and local diversions are in place.