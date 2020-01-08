UPDATE: Road reopens as scene of Limerick collision is cleared

THE Ennis Road in Limerick city has fully reopened following an earlier road collision.

Emergency services attended the scene of the collision which happened on at Ivan’s Cross shortly before 8.30pm this Wednesday.

According to eyewitnesses, two cars were involved and one of them was badly damaged after it struck a wall.

A section of the road was closed for around 90 minutes but has now reopened fully.

@aaroadwatch road reopen again. — Limerick Fire Service (@LimerickFire) January 8, 2020

Four units of Limerick Fire and Rescue from Mulgrave Street attended the scene along with gardai and paramedics from the National Ambulance Service.

It's not known if there are any serious injuries and an investigation into the circumstances of the collision is underway.