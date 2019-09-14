Limerick motorist has lucky escape after tyre comes off truck and hits car
This photograph was posted on Facebook by gardai
A MOTORIST had a lucky escape after a tyre which came off the trailer of an articulated truck hit the front of their car.
According to gardai, the incident happened on the N69, main Limerick to Listowel road - the exact location of the incident has not been disclosed.
“Whilst driving on the N69 in #Limerick a tyre came off an artic trailer which hit the front of this car. Thankfully nobody was injured,” read a post on social media.
A photograph of the dark-coloured car shows it sustained significant damage in the impact.
Gardai say the incident should act as a reminder to all motorists to ensure their vehicles are roadworthy beginning any journeys.