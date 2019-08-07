Motorists warned of diversions on Limerick motorway following 'incident'
Motorists are being warned of delays on the M7 motorway following an incident involving a vehicle which was reportedly seen travelling in the wrong direction.
According to AA Roadwatch traffic leaving Limerick city is being being diverted up the off-ramp at junction 28 (Castletroy) to rejoin the M7 via the on-ramp.
#LIMERICK Minor diversion now on the M7 northbound. More here: https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) August 7, 2019
"It’s slow on approach, with delays also backing up onto the Dublin Rd out of the city," said a spokesperson.
Earlier, there were reports of a vehicle travelling on the wrong direction on the M7 between Limerick and Birdhill.
Hello @aaroadwatch there is an elderly couple driving on the wrong side of the M7 Dublin road near Birdhill. Please be careful.— Henry McKean (@HenryMcKean) August 7, 2019
There have been no reports of collisions and the motorway is expected to reopen fully later this evening.