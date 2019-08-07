Motorists warned of diversions on Limerick motorway following 'incident'

Motorists are being warned of delays on the M7 motorway following an incident involving a vehicle which was reportedly seen travelling in the wrong direction.

According to AA Roadwatch traffic leaving Limerick city is being being diverted up the off-ramp at junction 28 (Castletroy) to rejoin the M7 via the on-ramp.

#LIMERICK Minor diversion now on the M7 northbound. More here: https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) August 7, 2019

"It’s slow on approach, with delays also backing up onto the Dublin Rd out of the city," said a spokesperson.

Earlier, there were reports of a vehicle travelling on the wrong direction on the M7 between Limerick and Birdhill.

Hello @aaroadwatch there is an elderly couple driving on the wrong side of the M7 Dublin road near Birdhill. Please be careful. August 7, 2019

There have been no reports of collisions and the motorway is expected to reopen fully later this evening.