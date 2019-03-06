Limerick motorway closed following multi-vehicle collision

LIMERICK motorists are being warned a section of the M7 motorway has been closed following a multi-vehicle collision.

The accident happened on the southbound carriageway – near Junction 27 (Birdhill) – shortly before 9am this Wednesday.

Gardai are in attendance along with paramedics and crews from both Nenagh and Newport fire stations.

It’s not know at this stage if anybody has been seriously injured or how long the closure will remain in place.

AA Roadwatch says there are long delays and that caution is advised.

Motorists travelling to Limerick are being advised to take an alternative route if possible.