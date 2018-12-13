Road closure following early-morning collision near Limerick village

EMERGENCY services are attending the scene of an early-morning collision which has resulted in the closure of a secion of the R512 between Kilmallock and Kildorrery.

The collision involving a van happened at Ballyorgan at 6.30am this Thursday.

Gardai, paramedics and two units of Limerick Fire and Rescue from Kilmallock have been deployed and the road closure is likely to remain in place for a number of hours.

It’s not known if any other vehicles were involved or if there are any injuries.

Separately, emergency services attended the scene of single-vehicle collision near a quarry in Cappamore at around 2am while a section of the Caherconlish/Mitchelstown Road (R513) remains closed both ways following a serious collision at Main Street, Hospital last evening.

A pedestrian is in a critical condition in hospital after he was struck by a van.