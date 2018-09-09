Call for road safety measures after road crash near Limerick village

THE METROPOLITAN Mayor has called for traffic safety measures to be installed in Clarina following a recent three-car collision on a stretch of the N69.

Metro-Mayor and Fine Gael councillor Daniel Butler made the call following the recent collision at Elm Park, just west of Clarina Cross.

No serious injuries or fatalities were reported following the incident. However, Cllr Butler believes the accident should be taken as a warning.

“It's a serious accident waiting to happen out there,” Cllr Butler said, adding that there has been serious road accidents in the area in the past.

“I have been highlighting the need for measures here for some time now,” he added.

“There has been a bit of back and forth but no real movement in terms of installing the measures. That accident is a prime example of why there needs to be traffic cameras put in place in Clarina before somebody is seriously hurt or killed,” cllr Butler said.

The speed limit coming into the village needs to be reduced, he added.

“We have pedestrians in the area and we have drivers doing 80 to 100 km per hour which is unsafe for pedestrians, never mind the drivers.”

“Realistically the limit needs to be 50 or 60 km per hour.”

“There’s issues as well with traffic; People taking shortcuts through Clarina itself to avoid the traffic lights in the village.”

“This collision is an example of why we need to get these measures installed out there before something serious happens.”

Following the three car collision in August, the N69 was closed both ways and traffic diversions were put in place. Lengthy delays in the area were reported.