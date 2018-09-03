Limerick driver faces prosecution for drug driving

The detection was made at Roxboro Road

A MOTORIST is facing prosecution after he tested positive for two different drugs while driving in the city over the weekend.

The detection was made by members of the divisional roads policing unit who were performing a MIT checkpoint at Roxboro Road.

According to gardai, the driver was arrested after cocaine and cannabis-class drugs were detected in his system during the roadside test.

If convicted in court, the man faces a mandatory disqualification. 