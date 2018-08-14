Banned driver caught speeding on Limerick motorway

David Hurley

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

Banned driver caught speeding on Limerick motorway

This photo was posted by gardai on social media

A MOTORIST who was caught speeding on a motorway in Limerick was disqualified at the time, gardai have revealed.

Following the detection, the driver produced a UK Licence to gardai who, using the Mobility smartphone app,  established he was disqualified for four years.

The vehicle – a red  Peugeot 208 – was seized and the driver charged under the Road Traffic Act.

He is due before the district court in the coming weeks.