Banned driver caught speeding on Limerick motorway
This photo was posted by gardai on social media
A MOTORIST who was caught speeding on a motorway in Limerick was disqualified at the time, gardai have revealed.
Following the detection, the driver produced a UK Licence to gardai who, using the Mobility smartphone app, established he was disqualified for four years.
The vehicle – a red Peugeot 208 – was seized and the driver charged under the Road Traffic Act.
He is due before the district court in the coming weeks.