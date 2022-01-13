Louise Loves: January- digital detox!

Does dry January only apply to alcohol? This January I’ve decided to try a digital detox – emphasis on ‘try’.

Around this time each year my inner cynic is reminded just how toxic social media can be. I think the fact that January is the beginning of a new year and a time to reset for so many, the ‘new year, new me’ suggestions often become the overbearing theme of our timelines and algorithms.

Last week I eased myself into the detox and started by following some advice I’d read in an online article... the irony! Honestly though, this is something I could not recommend enough. Search “unsubscribe’ within your email. Then go through and unsubscribe from every newsletter, retailer, and other junk mail you never read! It takes a few minutes but what a difference it makes to your inbox and for me (I’m hoping) my bank account.

Emails aside, social media is the big hitter for me, and I am too embarrassed to share my screen time statistics. In my defence a lot of my work involves social media and updating my online profiles, however the extra hours of aimless scrolling and self-deprecation are my own choice.

Last week there was a lot of hype online in the viral wake of social media influencer Molly Mae Hague stating on the Diary of a CEO podcast that “we all (all humans) have the same 24 hours in a day... “

Twitter went wild following the statement and as Gen Z do best the soundbite quickly became a trend on TikTok and a meme within hours. But of course, the issue being raised, and the debate is so much bigger than that.

My takeaway is that life is tough, everyone is on a different path facing different challenges and that is just in real life! There’s never been a better – or more urgent – time to rethink our relationship with social media.



MILFORD HOSPICE 10K

Run or walk 10k for Milford Hospice this January. For 2022, the event will be operating both in a physical and virtual capacity, giving participants the option to take part in the event starting on the grounds of the University of Limerick or within their own locality.

Registration is now open for the event which is scheduled to take place on Sunday March 13.

All proceeds raised help Milford Care Centre provide essential services to the Limerick, Clare and North Tipperary communities. More information and to register your participation and support visit milfordcarecentre.ie.

TO DO

SPRING CLEAN

Decorations are down and Xmas sequins are being packed away.

I aim to declutter more than just my seasonal jumble this week!

TO LISTEN

FIA MOON - 'By Now'

Due for release this Friday January 14. Irish Pop queen Fia Moon kicks off 22 with a gorgeous pop ballad co-written by Day_s.

TO SEE

MUSIC FOR MENTAL HEALTH @DOLANS

The annual Music for Mental Health gig returns to Dolans.

The popular fundraising and mental health awareness event has been adapted to a Matinee Gig taking place from 4pm on Sunday, January 16.

Limited tickets and more info @Dolans.ie