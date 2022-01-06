Louise Loves: The highs and lows of beginning a new year

Happy New Year, and here we go again another reset in these unprecedented times. For me, 2022 has started as the ultimate paradox! I got engaged, and I got Covid in the space of three days.

A perfect pandemic storm and a great example, I think of what, perhaps we’ve learned to do best across the last 22 months, living through a pandemic and (for some of us) the best days of our lives, in tandem!

First off, thank you for all of the engagement well wishes, I certainly didn’t think it was worthy of making front page news but thank you for the kind words and excitement, it means so much!

Even after ten years, I was caught off guard. It was perfect... like the man himself. But enough of that cheese, or I may end up having to give the diamond back!

Heading into 2022, I recall writing this column - at this time - last year and deciding to ditch the idea of new year's resolutions.

I’d decided I was … “steadfast on looking to the New Year with a glass half full! No pressure to make mega changes, and no feeling guilty for “not doing enough’.

I do believe (again this year) that finding joy in simple things will set me up for whatever 2022 throws my way. I keep reminding myself that there is always joy to be found - when you’re looking for it.

I think our mindset and how we view the situations we find ourselves in is vital. Like, the idea of starting new adventures while in lockdown. So many restrictions, YET so many possibilities... What side of the coin will you focus on?

I truly believe that as a human race we have never been more resilient, resourceful, intelligent, and witty while also feeling powerless and stuck.

We now live with a new set of strict rules and restrictions, the OG “rule book’ has gone out the window.

What is work, life, balance? What is the perfect night in? What is too dressy? What’s a rainy day and when can we spend the savings?

Can this be the year we restrict ourselves from worrying about things that are out of our control?

There is no guideline that says online shopping increases your chance of getting covid, so feck it. If you want to shop the sales, do it!

Book the holiday too and eat the biscuit. Life is short and this year just like the last two will test and try us again. Just be sound to yourself and be kind to others.

So, while I poke another antigen swab up my nose … instead of focusing on the fact it’s brushing the back of my eyeball and heading towards my brain, I smile at the new sparkle on my finger. Because that is the most positive thing in my life right now.



TO DO

SELF CARE

Do something nice for yourself this week.

Go out of your way to take time to feel good, whatever that means for you.

TO LISTEN

An Audiobook!

An underrated luxury. If you find making time to read a challenge, try an audiobook while you clean/ exercise or before you go to sleep. So many great ones to choose from, and often narrated by the author too.

A bedtime favourite, I recommend any of the Harry Potter books read by Stephen Fry.

TO SEE

An Cósta Thiar –TG4- January 12 at 8.30 p.m.

Across 10 episodes, TG4’ s Áine Ní Bhreisleáin, travels down the west coast, from Donegal to Kerry, to gain an insight into the culture, challenges, and benefits of living by the Atlantic and to find out if seawater still flows through the veins of its coastal communities.