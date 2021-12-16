Louise Loves: Pals pour their hearts into new Foxes Bow Whiskey

IT IS all about supporting local and supporting Irish this Christmas, and nothing says Christmas like sharing a tipple with the ones you love! Like most great stories, this one starts in a bar.

In early 2019, while living in San Francisco, co-founder Tony, a proud Limerick man and chartered accountant for X, Google’s Moonshot Factory, visited a well-stocked whiskey bar and noticed that most Irish Whiskey brands were quite traditional in nature, with few options that represented modern, contemporary Ireland. Inspired by the incredible wave of creativity coming out of Limerick city over the last couple of years, Tony thought this should surely extend to whiskey. And so, he went about putting in motion an idea to remedy that.

Tony was then joined by young Limerick native Alice Carroll, a global brand specialist who previously worked on global brand development for whiskies including Jameson, Redbreast, Roe & Co and The Glenlivet.

Certainly not your stereotypical whiskey founders, the duo have been working with a team of whiskey experts to bring Foxes Bow Whiskey to life ever since, developing something unique, creative, and contemporary for the new generation of whiskey drinkers.

Foxes Bow Whiskey is a blended Irish whiskey, aged in Bourbon barrels and finished in Oloroso and Rye casks - a highly novel mix of finishes in Irish whiskey, making for a layered, yet well balanced whiskey. Usually favoured by American and Canadian Whiskies, the inclusion of rye casks in the whiskey’s finish lends a floral bouquet to the whiskey’s nose, while providing an interesting lingering spice to the palette. Beginning with a burst of fruity sherry flavours, followed by a wave of spice, and perfectly finished with a lingering velvety vanilla sweetness.

That all sounds fancy, but this is an accessible, unfussy, quality whiskey inspired by an unfussy, quality place.

Speaking about the inspiration behind Foxes Bow Whiskey, Alice Carroll, co-founder, said

‘Creatives in Limerick city are finding colour in the old grimness and painting over the city’s cracks in technicolour! Inspired by this, we’ve partnered with Limerick artist John Slade of H.Y.T Studio to design the bespoke art on the side of our bottle for our first release. The intention would be for each future release to feature different artwork inspired by the city and created by different artists each time.’

Foxes Bow Whiskey is available now for €39 in select SuperValu stores, at the Celtic Whiskey Shop on Stephen’s Green in Dublin or online through irishmalts.com.



SUCCESS FOR COLÁISTE NANO NAGLE AT JUNK KOUTURE FINAL

Brenda Lim, Brianna Sheehan and Molly Jackson from Coláiste Nano Nagle are proud recipients of the award for best south region design. The winning design ‘Ephemeral Bloom’ competed against 39 other entries on the RTE show last week. Schools from across the country showcased their design genius and creativity through haute couture pieces made entirely from recycled materials.

The design was made from bedsheets, construction mesh, paper coasters, wire, Pearl necklaces, lace, a corset from a wedding dress, cardboard, copper, yoga mats, copper wires, flip-flops, socks, Styrofoam, and newspaper.

Art teacher Sarah Nestor also took home the award for Teacher of the Year at the Grand Final!

The Junk Kouture judging panel was made up of Roz Purcell, Louis Walsh, Michelle Visage, and Stephen McLaughlin, plus technical judges Head of Department of Fine Art and Education in Limerick School of Art and Design Dr Tracy Fahey and Programme Director for Fashion Design at Griffith College Jane Leavy.

Commenting on the night Louis Walsh said:

“Junk Kouture gets better and better each year, and we are going to have some amazing designers out of this!”

See the Limerick ladies' winning designs and some behind the scenes snaps on Twitter @colnanonagle

TO DO

Christmas at Wickham Way

The perfect start to a festive weekend in the city. Open Saturday and Sunday morning with a range of local handmade crafts and gifts. Also, some delicious food options. Quickly becoming one of the coolest places in town.

TO LISTEN

Megan O Neill – Fairytale of Newyork

Irish born singer songwriter Megan O Neill has released the most stunning cover of this Christmas classic. If you do anything this week, treat your ears to this beautiful rendition.



TO SEE

The Junior Eurovision

December 19 TG4 live from Paris

Join us live on TG4 this Sunday December 19 as Maiú Levi Lawlor takes to the stage to represent Ireland in front a global audience of millions. The excitement is real. Maiú Abú!