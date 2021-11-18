Louise Loves: Sustainable Christmas gifting

THIS Christmas, it has never been more important to think about the environmental impact of your Christmas gifts! Finding the perfect present is one thing, but what if it is a single use item, made from non-recyclable materials or through unethical means?

Unfortunately, Christmas is not a planet-friendly holiday. Millions of kilos of plastic go into making Christmas decorations, gift wrap, accessories toys and trinkets and lots of which will end up in a bin and will in the long run and add to the world’s waste problem.

On top of that, let us not forget the importance of supporting local businesses this Christmas. The festive period is the peak selling season, choosing local and independent services over the big names can make a huge difference.

Here are five tips to consider shopping locally and sustainability this Christmas:

1. Support the hospitality industry with takeaways & vouchers

To support your local venues, look purchasing vouchers as Xmas gifts. From fab food to over night options, Limerick’s hospitality has it all. Also, worth checking out what uber eats/ Just Eat and Deliveroo have on offer- a failsafe secret Santa option!

2. Use local independent sellers

Hand-crafted gifts always add a special aura to the season of giving, and there are plenty of independent sellers out there ready and waiting for your orders. Sites like Etsy, shopsmallireland, bymimiandmartha, PURE Clothing, Clara silks... Better still visit the Milk Market on a Saturday morning!

3. Get Thrifty

We're all trying to break the habit of turning to the high street each time we need an item of clothing. So, if you are gifting clothes this Christmas, make a visit to the sustainable Irish fashion hot spots online — Siopaella, Nine Crows, Fresh Cuts Clothing, Designer Exchange, Om Diva, Dublin Vintage Factory, The Harlequin, Lucy's Lounge, Tola Vintage, SPICEVintage.

4. Choose an experience over a material item!

The best gift ever is the gift of an experience! Think of gigs, music festivals, workshops, classes, and the like. No better time to get out and support our Irish artists, there are some brilliant gigs scheduled for the new year at Dolans.ie.

5. Adopt an animal

For the animal lovers, it is the holy grail of all gifts and it's not just for Christmas. For as little as €30 a year you can sponsor and contribute to the care of an animal at the DSPCA, make a single or regular donation to the ISPCA or donate to The Irish Blue Cross. You can also donate on behalf of your animal-loving friend to the likes of the Irish Wildlife Trust.



BALLYNEETY OUTDOOR CHRISTMAS EVENING MARKET

This Sunday December 19, support the Ballyneety Community Development Association, at the Ballyneety Community Hub on the grounds of Ballyneety Golf Club.

The event will run from 3pm – 7pm – with over 40 exhibitors:

-Mince Pies and Hot Chocolate;

-Local Christmas Baking;

-Festive Crafts and Gifts;

-Plus, a visit from Santa at 5pm to say hello!

More information: info@bcda.ie

TO DO

Dani Larkin & Joshua Burnside @Dolans

For the folk lovers this is one not to be missed, presented By Seoda shows book online now at Dolans, for Friday November 19th at 8pm.

TO LISTEN

PRiiCE MUSIC – GHOSTING

Irish duo PRiiCE have entered the music scene with a bang, garnering notable support Ghosting’ is their debut release and it is a sophisticated offering - the first single following PRiiCE’s debut mixtape, entitled ‘44’, which is a moving collage of electro-pop, indie and hip hop!

TO SEE

LIMERICK’S XMAS LIGHTS

The Christmas in Limerick season has officially begun. The traditional switching on ceremony was unable to take place, but through the sprinkling of some festive magic, Mayor Daniel Butler had some help from local sporting heroes, Olympic hockey player Roisin Upton and hurling legend Cian Lynch to ‘lift the lights’ magically leading to all the Limerick city centre lights shining brightly!