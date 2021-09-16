Louise Loves: Irish roots, global opportunities - Ornua looking for 15 graduates

Ornua, owner of Kerrygold, Ireland’s only billion-euro food brand, has launched its search for the organisation’s next generation of leaders through its 2022 Graduate Programme. The programme is looking for 15 exceptional applicants for roles across business functions - from Sales and Marketing, New Product Development (NPD), Finance, Commercial, ICT, and Insights – across eight countries and four continents. Nine positions will be based internationally in Dubai, Germany, Nigeria, South Africa, Spain, the UK, and the US (Chicago).

The Ornua Graduate Programme is an 18-month programme which offers graduates a chance to build a range of business skills and gain valuable experience in one of Ireland’s foremost food companies.

The industry leading programme includes structured rotations with exposure to multiple disciplines and business units, and training including classroom and self-directed learning modules. In addition to formal training, candidates on the programme will be individually mentored by a member of Ornua’s senior management team. Several of the co-op’s current senior leaders entered the business through the programme, including John Jordan, CEO of Ornua.

The Graduate Programme has begun taking applications an will close on October 22, 2021, with successful applicants taking up their position in Autumn of 2022. At the end of the programme there is an opportunity of a permanent position for all graduates.

From January 2022, Ornua will also be introducing a paid internship programme. The nine-month Grassroots Internship programme will place high potential undergraduate students into roles to prepare them for future success. The structured learning and development programme will also include an Ornua mentor who can offer expertise and guidance, and a presentation with Ornua’s Senior Leadership Team.

Ornua is committed to fostering long-term and diverse global careers for its employees, and its graduate programme provides the first step for ambitious graduates who wish to progress their career within the food industry and join a diverse, global organisation.

Headquartered in Dublin, Ornua is Ireland’s largest exporter of Irish dairy products.

To apply for the graduate programme visit earlycareers.ornua.com.

MIC goes Green to highlight support for ‘Green Ribbon’ campaign

Mary Immaculate College’s campus buildings have this month gone ‘green’ in support of the 9th annual Green Ribbon Campaign and to underline MIC’s commitment to promoting positive mental health attitudes and social inclusion.

The Green Ribbon Campaign held every year since 2013, aims to emphasise the importance of ending mental health stigma by encouraging discussions about and deepening an understanding of mental health. By encouraging people to wear the Green Ribbon or placing the Green Ribbon in an email or other communication platform, individuals can show their support for the campaign and their commitment to influencing positive change in society through creating safe spaces for talking about mental health.

Commencing on Friday September 10, World Suicide Prevention Day, the Tara Building on MIC’s Limerick campus and the main building of the Thurles campus have been illuminated in green light as part of the campaign which will be supported by a range of activities during the month of September. This campaign will culminate in a ‘wear green to see change’ fundraiser in the final week of the campaign.

