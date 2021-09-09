Louise Loves: Join Its Pink Tribe and Turn the Globe Pink

Following the incredible success of last year’s virtual event, which raised almost €1 million in essential funding for vital breast cancer research, Breast Cancer Ireland have this week launched their “Great Pink Run’ with Glanbia. This year, the event will take place, virtually, in local communities, over the weekend of October 16, 2021.

The aim of the event is to turn the globe pink, with participants being encouraged to run, walk, jog (or even scoot!) the circumference of the globe (40,700km) over the course of the event weekend, and to log their distance, supporting Breast Cancer Ireland’s pioneering research and awareness programmes nationally.

The now global event which saw participants from over 10 countries participate last year, is an entirely inclusive initiative, aimed at casual strollers, keen walkers, joggers and seasoned runners alike and is open to families, groups and solo participants, who are encouraged to log either 5k, or 10k over the course of the event.

Sonia O’Sullivan, Irish sporting legend and longstanding Patron of the Great Pink Run comments on the unique sense of community and camaraderie that comes with participating in such a large-scale, and uplifting event

“The Great Pink Run is more than just a run. It is a gathering of like-minded people with an incredible common bond, encouraging and supporting each other in raising funds and awareness of breast cancer, highlighting the progress that is being made year on year in the fight to find a cure. The sheer colour and joy of the Great Pink Run is what I look forward to every year, and sharing the roads with those that run both in hope, and in memory of friends and family”

Over the next six weeks, several well-known faces will be joining the ‘pink tribe’ encouraging people to register including Bobby Kerr, Entrepreneur, Broadcaster and Newstalk Presenter, Virgin Media broadcaster and Breast Cancer Ireland Ambassador Elaine Crowley Social Influencer & TV personality James Patrice, his mother Veronica Butler , international rugby player Josh van der Flier, and TV Presenter and personality, Nadine Reid amongst others.

In the lead up to, and during the event on October 16/17, they will join the many thousands who have been impacted by the disease in this country as they pound the pavements and parks of Ireland, and overseas, in support of the cause.

Participation in the Great Pink Run event is easy – simply register to take part at www.greatpinkrun.ie, encourage your friends and family to do the same, then track your individual or group run, walk or cycle during the weekend of the event on your smartphone.

Follow ongoing event updates on Instagram @GreatPinkRun and @BreastCancerIre or on Twitter using the hashtags #GPR2021 or #greatpinkrun

PIGTOWN FOOD AND CULTURE FESTIVAL

For the fifth year in a row, the Pigtown Food and Culture Series is taking place this September and October across Limerick city and county, to celebrate Limerick’s food culture, local food producers, and famous food heritage.

From September 16 to October 31, enjoy a variety of foodie events! Highlights include:

September 16| THE 061 DINNER

September 17| THIS LITTLE PIGGY WENT TO THE MARKET FOR CULTURE NIGHT

September 18| PIGTOWN COOKERY DEMOS PRESENTS with Michael Tweedie, Executive Head Chef, Adare Manor Hotel

September 23| PIGTOWN DINNER AT THE MUSTARD SEED

September 25| SEP: PIGTOWN COOKERY DEMOS PRESENTS Wade Murphy, Chef/Owner, 1826 Adare

October 2| PIGTOWN COOKERY DEMOS PRESENTS with Keith Piggot, Head Chef, No1 Pery Square

October 10|‘THE ART OF PIGTOWN’ ART FAIR

October 31| AUTHENTIC LIMERICK TACOS AT SPRINGFIELD CASTLE

More info @pigtown.ie

TO DO

PIGTOWN- THE 061 DINNER

Restaurants taking part in The 061 Dinner serving an exclusive Limerick-produced menu on Thursday September 16 include 1826 Adare, the East Room at UL, Longcourt Clubhouse at Newcastle West Golf Club, River Bar and Restaurant at the Limerick Strand Hotel, Sash Restaurant at No 1 Pery Square, and Tuscany Bistro in Castletroy.

Cost is €40 per person, contact each venue to book.

TO LISTEN

STOLEN CITY- I WANT YA

The Dublin trio return with this bouncy, energetic and catchy track that will make you want to get up and dance!

TO SEE

TO JUNIOR EUROVISION TG4

SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 12, 8.30PM: The search has begun for a young Irish singer to represent Ireland on the big stage in The Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2021. This year the song contest final will come live from Paris, France. Our guest judges Jedward, Niamh Kavanagh, Brian Kennedy, Lesley Roy, Mikey Joe Hart and Linda Martin, will help in choosing a singer to represent Ireland with an Irish language song, to an audience of millions.