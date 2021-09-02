Louise Loves: What dreams are made of!

There's a niggling belief in the Western psyche that good / bad things always happen in threes. If it's happened twice, it's definitely going to happen a third time. I wouldn’t say that I am very superstitious, but, at the same time, I would never dream of passing a single magpie without saluting it!

For me, the weekend of August 22 was a glorious time, and a powerful and special collision of hard work, luck and achieving your dreams.

Heading into a busy weekend, the good news started on the Friday. For the last four and a half years I have lived in Limerick City with my boyfriend Declan Hannon. We love life on O’Connell Avenue but decided during lockdown to try and get on the property ladder. We’ve decided to build a house and since January have spent most of our lockdown evenings busy planning.

On the Friday our planning notice arrived in the post - the official, “ to be hung on the gate” notice! We have still so far to go, but what an exciting start to an important few days! A big milestone, ahead of a big weekend.

The Saturday was my 28th birthday. A lovely non event this year. I got my hair done and spent the evening watching Netflix with Declan.

Sunday of course was All-Ireland Final Day. Up and at it early. Smoothies and eggs for breakfast while Declan had a playlist of rave music on full blast in the living room. My parents collected me to head for Dublin at 9am. Declan was getting on the train soon after.

There is something extra special about watching someone achieve their dreams, especially when you know the hours and years of hard work and dedication it takes to get there. The Limerick hurlers made history on August 22, and I, along with the 40+ thousand other spectators who were lucky enough to be in Croke Park, will surely say, being there and witnessing the win was very, very special.

The Monday was such a buzz! As if things couldn't get any better - a notification on my phone… The biggest moment of my career, TG4’s Autumn Launch. After months of keeping it a secret, the news was finally out. Albeit a little less exciting than an All Ireland victory for most people… for me, it felt like how I imagine lifting the Liam MacCarthy would feel.

I can now officially share the news that this September I will host the Junior Eurovision on TG4. The show will air on Sundays from 8pm. Episode one airs on Sunday, September 12.

This is my first official TV gig and having the opportunity to host a show as big as The Junior Eurovision on a National TV Station is just unreal! I am so grateful for the opportunity and I hope that I can make a good job of it, and I would love you to tune in!

I will keep you updated and have plenty more exciting scéals to share across the next few weeks! Keep an eye on my instagram > @louise_cantillon

PS. Tuesday was the perfect slap back to reality for us - just for fear we would get ahead of ourselves. Very much with a pep in our step Declan and I set off for breakfast. Forgetting the day of the week and time of the day we arrived back to two parking fines! And to be honest, it was the best laugh we had all weekend.

TO DO Fred Cooke Live at Dolans

September 7: Let’s get behind our artists and support live gigs as they return!

Fred Cook and his guitar, unique comedy through his musical prowess- too gas to miss! Tickets on sale now @Dolans.ie.

TO LISTEN

SPIN SAN OLLSCOIL

Saturdays from 9am on SPIN South West. Making the transition from Secondary School to third level can be overwhelming. We are here to help. SPIN SAN OLLSCOIL is a podcast and radio show helping college students navigate rent, finance, health and more.

TO SEE

TO JUNIOR EUROVISION TG4

Sunday, September 12 at 8.30pm:

The search has begun for a young Irish singer to represent Ireland on the big stage in The Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2021. This year the song contest final will come live from Paris France. Our guest judges Jedward, Niamh Kavanagh, Brian Kennedy, Lesley Roy, Mikey Joe Hart and Linda Martin, will help in choosing a singer to represent Ireland with an Irish language song, to an audience of millions.