Louise Loves: Concert4Cancer is back!

TUNE in, donate and help support cancer patients at every step of their journey, as the Marie Keating Foundation Concert4Cancer returns to Virgin Media television this year.

A host of Irish and UK musicians, special guests and powerful patient advocates have come together to bring Concert4Cancer back to our screens and to raise vital funds for cancer support services in Ireland.

Gary Barlow Riptide Movement, Aslan, Anne-Marie, Saint Sister and Soda Blonde, Tebi Rex, Limerick’s Emma Langford have been announced with more guests to be unveiled across the week.

Concert4Cancer is presented by Ronan Keating and Anna Daily and will be aired on Virgin Media One and the Virgin Media Player, on Friday August 27 from 9pm-11pm.

Speaking on SPIN Linda Keating co-founder of the Marie Keating foundation said.

“We are so excited to be back this year and what an amazing show we have in store! A diverse mix of musical genres, international household names, amazing Irish talent and some fab special guest appearances too – it’s the perfect show for the whole family to enjoy a night in together.

We really want the public to get behind us again and dig deep if they can, to ensure that the Foundation can continue to support as many men and women as possible through this really challenging time.

We thought last year that by now, we’d be back to ‘normal’ and although there is great hope, it’s hard to believe we are still adjusting to a Covid world. The Foundation has remained there steadfast through it all, supporting cancer patients, but they need the public’s help and donations to continue this important work.

My family and I are so proud of all the team at the Foundation and what they do every day in our Mam’s name. We hope that this show will bring families across Ireland together for a night of great TV, amazing music and some really powerful stories and most importantly raise funds for this amazing charity and those they support.”

The Marie Keating Foundation has been providing free information on cancer prevention and early diagnosis, support to men and women on a cancer journey and help for survivors adjusting to life with or after cancer, for more than 23 years. Their aim, to provide support, and together create a world free from the fear of cancer and ensure that cancer patients and survivors have somewhere they can turn at every step.

Listen back to my full chat with Marie Keating on www.spinsouthwest/podcasts/ spinnow.

SoFFT Nights Music Festival

Following the hugely successful first event of the three-part socially distanced series SoFFT Nights, are thrilled to announce the return to Dunderry Park, Co. Meath for their bespoke events this August and September.

Featuring across the weekend are wellbeing Incentives, talks, a craft market as well as live music performances. Taking to the stage across the weekend of August 27/ 28 are headliners Soda Blonde, Maija Sofia and Callistan.

On the September bill, the brilliant Pillow Queens, Roe, Art of Algebra, and Dani Larkin.

SoFFT Nights is not a camping event. It is a day event and there are plenty of local camping, B&B’s and self-catering accommodation in the local area. Tickets are available now for €67 on tickets.ie

TO DO

WIN €25K ON SPIN

For your chance to win €25,000 this week. SPIN need you to answer one question. You have until 5pm on Friday August 20 to enter. More details @spinsouthwest.

TO LISTEN

BECAH – REMINDERS

Lurgan based indie alternative artist BECAH has released a stunning single and accompanying video 'Reminders'. Hypnotically tender vocal, backed up by electronic synths, electric guitar and vulnerable lyrics to tell of her experiences, digging deep and drawing into those darker parts of us we like to keep hidden away!

TO SEE

ALL-IRELAND HURLING FINAL

Limerick play Cork this Sunday August 22 in the All-Ireland Hurling Final.

Throw in is 3:30pm in Croke Park. Luimneach Abú!