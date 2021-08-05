Louise Loves: Top five Coillte Forests for thrill seekers this summer

Coillte have highlighted its top five forests for outdoor activities which are sure to get the blood pumping this month. From mountain biking to ziplining, canoeing to wild camping, Coillte’s forests have something to offer adventurers of all ages.

1.Ballinastoe Forest, County Wicklow

If you’re a cyclist looking for a serious challenge this summer and some beautiful scenery, visit the mountain bike track at Ballinastoe.

It offers stunning views of Calary Common, the Sugarloaf Mountain and Lough Tay as you twist and turn beneath the forest canopy of this challenging and thrill inducing world class track.

Bike hire is available on site.

2.Farran Forest Park, County Cork

Farran Forest Park offers a treetop high wire adventure course, great for families who like to challenge themselves or tougher options for adrenaline seekers.

It has unrivalled views of Inniscarra Lake and the surrounding countryside.

Try one of the 86 adventure activities on the aerial trail with over 800 metres of Ziplines for you to enjoy.

3.Lough Key Forest Park, County Roscommon

Water lovers can row on the lake to explore the many islands of Lough Key.

Whether you’re a keen kayaker or just a casual canoeist, boating across Lough Key can be the perfect adventure for family and friends.

There is a good forest camp site for camper vans and caravans.

4.Glenbarrow, County Laois

This untouched spot is ideal for visitors with a real sense of adventure and for those walking along the Slieve Blooms Way.

Wild camping is a great way to disconnect from everyday life and escape the confines of a campsite.

Experience nature at first hand, deer, squirrels, buzzards and badgers are some of the wildlife here.

5.Tibradden Wood, County Dublin

Between Cruagh and Kilmashogue high in the Dublin mountains but just 30 minutes from the city centre by car or bus (44B).

A ziplining adventure course gives an unrivalled view of the area’s natural beauty from high up in the trees, some of which date back to 1910.

The aerial course offers hours of fun-filled experiences in a healthy outdoor setting for adults and children from age 7 upwards.

For more details and maps of these 5 forests visit www.coillte.ie

#BeSound campaign encourages positive consumer behaviour as more people return to pubs!

With indoors hospitality now open for those with proof they are fully vaccinated or have recovered from Covid, consumers are being encouraged through the Drinks Ireland #BeSound campaign to respect the guidelines, respect the staff and respect each other.

Most of us are well-used to or aware of the safety measures in the hospitality sector, such as limits on table numbers, social distancing between tables, and mask wearing when we’re not seated.

While there are a number of required measures, things may vary from venue to venue, and people are asked to respect the guidelines, by keeping an eye on the signage and following instructions from staff.

People are asked to respect the staff in these venues. They’re working hard to make sure everyone has a good time, and are kept safe, so everyone is encouraged to be patient, respectful and follow their guidance.

The #BeSound campaign is calling on customers to respect each other, to ensure the experience is enjoyable for all.

TO DO

WIN A PS5 ON SPIN

Tune into Fully Charged all this week from 7am for your chance to win an exclusive PS5 bundle!

More details online @spinsouthwest.com

TO LISTEN

OSCAR BLUE- BACKYARD MAFIA

After already racking up over 5 million Spotify streams- he has been called "Ireland's next big voice' pop singer-songwriter from Clare, Oscar Blue has released his new single 'Backyard Mafia' and it's so good! One to watch for sure.

TO SEE

Limerick V Waterford

Limerick will play Waterford in next Saturday's All Ireland senior hurling championship semi-final. The repeat of last years All-Ireland final will have a 5pm start in Croke Park on August 7.