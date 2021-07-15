Louise Loves: Adventure is calling...

NEW research shows that one third of adults on the island of Ireland say they feel more adventurous than before the pandemic, a survey has uncovered!

With the ebb and flow of recent lockdowns impacting consumer behaviour across the board, new independent research commissioned by Tourism Northern Ireland has found that peoples’ spirit of adventure and discovery has increased.

After a year in lockdown, when asked what they most associate with adventure, one third of adults said ‘freedom’, ‘new experiences’, and ‘exploring’. Also high on the list of what people associate with adventure were ‘making memories’, ‘discovery’ and ‘nature/wildness’.

The new research also revealed an interesting variety in people’s perception of adventure, with 15% of people associating relaxation more strongly with adventure than adrenaline or action.

Speaking to SPIN about the results, leading Irish psychologist Dr. Malie Coyne said, “On a basic human level, we need to feel safe and assured in order to discover new experiences and expand our horizons. It’s reassuring to see that people are now ready to step out of their comfort zones and discover places we haven’t yet visited.”

Dr. Malie Coyne continued, “It’s great to see that making memories and feeling a sense of freedom are up there in peoples’ minds. It shows a longing for special moments rather than quick fixes and appreciating that we can explore somewhere closer to home, like Northern Ireland, and they can fulfil that need.”

On that note, and with temperatures remaining high this week, let this be your sign to book the staycation, pack up the car and head off on the road trip. Ireland has so much to offer.

My Top 10 Beach Day Picks -

(No longer than a 2 hour drive

from Limerick)

KERRY

Ballyheigue Beach

Banna Beach

Inch Beach (Dingle Peninsula)

Clogher Beach (Dingle)

Coumeenoole Beach (Dingle)

CLARE

Fanore Beach

Spanish Point Beach

Clahane - No sand but a good spot for a swim (Liscannor)

White Strand Doonbeg

Lahinch Beach

Whodunit in the park?

Limerick’s playwright Mike Finn brings his new play WAITING FOR POIROT to People’s Park this Summer. A live performance full of fun, where Limerick audiences can collectively immerse themselves in this hilarious new murder mystery and help to figure out whodunit!

11 cast members, 3 directors, 4 musicians, 2 dancers, 1 very stressed costume designer, 22 live performances, 60 mins of general mayhem, we are ready to dazzle and entertain you this July, don’t miss this opportunity, book your tickets now!

Running from July 19 – August 1

Audiences will experience a fast paced, laugh-out-loud, gripping, awe-inspiring, cliché-ridden, high-octane romp. We are excited to bring live performance to Limerick audiences once again in the wonderful setting of The People’s Park.

Waiting For Poirot will transform the park every evening into a hive of activity. This is the best show you’ll see this summer. You’ll laugh. You’ll cry. You’ll wish there were toilets. For more details visit @limetreetheatre.ie

TO DO

WEAR SUNCREAM!

Temperatures are high all this week –protect your precious skin!

No matter your skin colour or tone up to 80 percent of the sun’s rays can pass through clouds.

TO LISTEN

DARREN REGAN- DANCE WITH ME

The perfect addition to your summer playlist. Nothing screams fun in the sun like a pop dance track with some sax! Darren Regan and The Cube Guys present DANCE WITH ME’ and it’s so good!

TO SEE

MUNSTER SENIOR HURLING FINAL

LIMERICK aim for three Munster titles in a row this Sunday in Pairc Uí Chaoimh when they face Tipperary. The game throws in at 4:15pm.