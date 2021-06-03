Louise Loves: ‘Let’s Match Mums’ help Direct Provision mothers

Let’s Match Mums is an organisation founded by the founders of Let’s Help Direct Provision. LouisaMay Hanrahan is founder of the project, she explains: “We match mothers in Direct Provision (DP) centres to mothers outside of DP who would like to donate some clothes, toys, nappies and other baby equipment. We have over 2,000 mums being matched at the moment and have received amazing feedback from all our matches.”

The average cost of raising a child ‘from cradle to college’ in Ireland was estimated at €105,321.

Let’s Help is an organisation that focuses on educating people about Direct Provision and bringing needed donations to Asylum Seekers living in Direct Provision.

LouisaMay says: “We facilitated those in Direct Provision by telling their stories whilst bringing requested donations to their centres. Through facilitating Direct Provision drops and becoming acquainted with those seeking asylum, we have learnt a lot about what the most needed & requested donations are and which can be used to the greatest advantage by those in Direct Provision”

Let’s help was an organisation initially set up to help facilitate hygiene products and PPE gear to centres as well as frontline workers. As the organisation evolved Let’s Help started to provide requested items for asylum seekers.

“Over time, requests from centres changed from hygiene products and cleaning supplies to case-by-case bases, where the Let’s Help Instagram page & website facilitated a communication connection between us and those directly in Direct Provision.”

Applications for Let’s Match Mums are currently open and you can find more information www.letshelpdirectprovision.com

Who can apply?

Anyone who has high-quality baby and children clothes, equipment, toys to donate or those who would like to donate nappies, formula, or baby food. You do not need to be a mother to apply! Anyone who would like to get involved and has suitable donations can apply.

New Limerick Sock Business Donates 800 Pairs to Homeless Charities

SicSock is a socially conscious, interest-based sock label that launched online in March of this year. Last month, the Limerick start-up donated 800 pairs of premium quality socks to Focus Ireland, The Mid West Simon Community and Novas as part of a ‘One Pair Bought = One Pair Donated’ charity initiative. The business aims to donate more than 20,000 pairs of socks to those sleeping rough around the country before the year is out.

Eoghan Carroll founder of SicSocks says: “The SicSock brand is all about expressing yourself. Their original collection was inspired by retro soccer shirts of clubs and international teams, including Ireland’s iconic home kit from Italia ’90. All of our socks are made in Europe using the finest materials including cashmere and Merino wool. The SicSock name is a stamp of quality, and we want our customers to enjoy that first-wear feeling every time they slip into a pair. Since going live, the response has been resoundingly positive, with orders coming in from Mexico to Australia and in between. If you’d like to check out what we have on offer, we’d love if you visited our website at www.SicSock.com where you can shop our full collection.”

TO DO

SUPPORT LOCAL HOSPITALITY

There is light at the end of the tunnel- book yourself a #staycay or even a table at your favourite restaurant this week!

TO LISTEN

FYA FOX - SUNSET

A new exciting Irish female artist inspired by sparse electronic pop with emotive lyrical themes! Add “SUNSET’ to your summer playlist.

TO SEE

LIMERICK V CORK

The Limerick hurlers play Cork this Saturday evening June 5 @19:15 in the LIT Galic Grounds.