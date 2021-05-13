Louise Loves: Curraghchase 10K celebrates 10 years!

THE Curraghchase 10K returns this summer and celebrates its 10 Year Anniversary. The 10K fundraiser started out as a parish event in 2011.

Over the last number of years Kilcornan community have welcomed people from all over the county and country to take part and get active in the scenic Curraghchase Forest Park.

Committee member, Ruairi Maher, says the ‘ committee is passionate about running the event each year’.

The 10K has supported charities like The Children’s Ark Unit, Pieta House, Enable Ireland, TLC4CF and Frontline organisations.

The annual event - normally run in August - responded to the needs of Frontline workers last May.

Ruairi says: “Witnessing the scenes of hospitals and medical organisations crying out for PPE was tough. We got together to explore the possibility of a virtual event. We thought we may get a couple of hundred registrations, but the response was phenomenal. The event went global, and we had the most registrations to date’. The 'Virtual Curraghchase 10K’ raised enough money for the committee to donate funds and purchase necessary PPE for local frontline organisations. They bought products like digital tablets and ‘walkie talkies’ for Milford Hospice and Daughters of Charity to allow individuals in isolation communicate with their loved ones.”

Following the success of last year’s virtual event, the Curraghchase 10K Committee wanted to do something special to mark their 10-year anniversary. This year's event aims to support local mental health charities. The committee have organised an ‘Activity Month’ that takes place this June. Locally sponsored by The Westward Ho bar and restaurant.

The event invites participants to clock up the distance in any way they like, walking , jogging, skating, swimming the options are endless! Inspiring participants to active in nature!

Some early applicants have already registered to walk, run, cycle, and swim. To mark the 10-year anniversary a one-off children’s jerseys is available to order, and all funds raised will be donated to Pieta House, Limerick Mental Health Association, Jigsaw Limerick, ASD Ireland, Limerick Marine Search and Rescue, Limerick Alzheimer Society and Community Crisis Response Team.

Registration is now open at: https://www.curraghchase10k.ie/

For more information follow "CURRAGHCHASE 10K" on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

SPIN Ar Scoil - The Countdown!

With little under a month until students sit their written exams, SPIN Ar Scoil aims to help Leavig Cert students across the Southwest to prepare for the exams mentally and physically! Across the last 13 weeks SPIN Ar Scoil has provided top tips, advice, and predictions for Leaving Cert exams along with tackling important student issues and debates with Dáil Ministers. Minister Simon Harris expressed the urgent need for Leaving Cert reform while Minister Foley spoke of accredited grades and written exams giving students "every option this year'.

Most recently, Dr. Sabina Brennan, health psychologist and a neuroscientist and host the Super Brain Podcast told SPIN Ar Scoil about the importance of sleep for optimal brain function! She also shared some great advice on dealing with anxiety while in an exam setting.

To listen back to any episode simply search "SPIN Ar Scoil" wherever you get your podcasts. SPIN Ar Scoil returns this Saturday from 9am on SPIN South West.

TO DO

The long-awaited haircut!

Ooh. The excitement is real!

If you’re lucky enough to have bagged yourself an appointment this week, enjoy!

TO LISTEN

RUSHES - WIDE EYED

Alternative pop artist Rushes returns with his brand-new single ‘Wide Eyed’ and its accompanying music video, set in the beautiful Skibbereen. ‘Wide Eyed’ marks the first release taken from Rushes' upcoming project ‘Glowchild’ released independently and out later this year.

TO SEE

The Sea!

Restrictions now allow us to move between counties. I recommend a trip to the sea- you just can’t beat the salty air and Atlantic breeze to blow off them lockdown cobwebs!