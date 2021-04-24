Louise Loves: Ó Bhéal na mBan- new Irish female poetry group

ANY Irish speaker or Irish language enthusiast will be quick to tell you of the beautiful poetic nature of our native language. The old sayings/seanfhocals, blessings, verses and turn of phrase that more often than not cannot be translated into English.

On Saturday I spoke with an inspirational group of young female Irish poets. The group made up of eight bilingual creatives call themselves “Ó Bhéal na mBan”.

Together with Poetry Ireland the group aim to promote Poetry written by Irish females as Gaeilge agus i mBéarla, emphasising the work of Irish “Banfhilí’ or female poets in particular.

The young poets in Ó Bhéal na mBan are Ava Ní Loinsigh, Gormfhlaith Ní Shíocháin Ní Bheoláin, Caitríona Ní Chonaill, Aifric Ní Scolaí, Lauren Murphy, Saoirse Ní Argáin, Niamh de Brún agus Aimée Ní Chonaing.

The group plan to celebrate National Poetry Day, Thursday April 30 with a number of online events promoting modern poetry and female Irish writers.

A free poetry workshop takes place on Zoom, Saturday April 24 at 7pm.

While on Wednesday April 29 a virtual event with special guests, Irish female writers and spoken word artists Áine Ní Ghlinn, Celia de Fréine and Ciara Ní É is also free to join.

Along with these online events Ó Bhéal na mBan have launched a Poetry competition for all ages. No entry requirements for style, length, theme, or language. The poem can be penned as Gaeilge, in English or bilingually. Entries can be sent to obhealnamban@gmail.com before April 26.

Áine Ní Ghlinn, Celia de Fréine and Ciara Ní É will choose a winning entry on April 29.

For more information visit: o_bheal_na mban on Instagram.

Earth Day 2021

Earth Day is an annual event, celebrated on April 22nd. World Earth Day is a chance for environmental issues to claim the global spotlight.

The theme of this year's Earth Day on Thursday, 22 April is "Restore our Earth". It's all about reducing our environmental footprint and fixing the damage we've already done.

What can I do for Earth Day?

The possibilities for getting involved are endless!

-Volunteer in your locality.

-Join an #EarthDay21 event in your community.

-Change a habit.

-Join the movement and positively promote #EarthDay21 on social media.

Living with less is something we can all aim to do, recycling, up cycling, fixing, sharing, swapping, and buying less one-time-use items feels good, it helps the environment, and saves you money!

For more information on planned activities near you visit Limerick.ie.

TO DO

The Savoy Collection Virtual Wine Tasting

FRIDAY APRIL 30 @ 7.30PM

Tickets are €65 and include 2 Classic French Wines and a Charcuterie Board for 2 people.

Zoom link will be emailed to live wine tasting, wine & charcuterie board for 2 people to be collected at The George Hotel Limerick prior to event.

Book online or call 061 460 400.

TO LISTEN

NEOMADiC ft. Shiv – Waves

Irish Duo, NEOMADiC have just released their brand-new single ‘WAVES’ featuring shiv, alongside announcing the release of their EP 'AFTER DARK'.

‘WAVES’ is a soulful intro into 'AFTER DARK' and sets the tone for an EP packed with personality and originality, setting the mood for late night listening.

TO SEE

European Gymnastics Championships

The event is a final Tokyo 2021 qualifier, offering competitors crucial preparations for the Summer Games. World and European medallist Rhys McClenaghan, Adam Steele, Emma Slevin and Meg Ryan make up the Irish team. Coverage of the qualifying rounds from Basel will be shown live on the RTÉ Player, with RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player both showing live finals action.