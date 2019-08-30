Louise Loves: Stellar line-up named for ‘Made By Music’ stage at EP

Three Ireland has unveiled the line-up for its ‘Made by Music’ stage, the newest addition to this year’s Electric Picnic festival. Featuring a diverse mixture of top up-and-coming Irish and International acts, the ‘Made By Music’ stage is not to be missed for music fans who want to discover and connect with their new favourite artists.

Among the talent taking to the Three ‘Made by Music’ stage, Saturday night will host a very special and unique performance from all six of the artists involved in this year’s ‘Made By Music’ initiative. An early contender for one of the highlights of the weekend, David Kitt, Elaine Mai, Fehdah, Kean Kavanagh, Sorcha Richardson and Soulé will combine their collective talents for a never before seen performance which will include their smash hit collaborations “Follow the Sound” and “Butterflies”.

Electro-pop star Shura will headline Friday night and will be preceded by avant garde vocalist and performance artist Serpentwithfeet, indie pioneers Sports Team and rising Irish stars, Alex Gough - Waterford’s latest rap sensation and 18-year-old singer-songwriter Curtis Walsh.

Joining the Three ‘Made by Music’ artists on Saturday is some of best rising talent on the Irish music scene. Jyellowl - one of the stars of the Irish hip-hop scene, acoustic trad-metal fusionistsThe Scratch, Dundalk trip-hop band Just Mustard, indie rock/pop artist Somebody’s Child, producer & songwriter Rob De Boer and multi-instrumentalist Uly.

Bringing the stage to a close on Sunday are Electro pop trio Kero Kero Bonito who be joined on the final day of the festival by post genre group Ider, experimental pop duo Let’s Eat Grandma, Italian alt-pop singer Georgia, indie pop outfit Cassia and Bristol punk band Heavy Lungs. Limericks own PowPig, as well as Brighton rockers Yonaka and poet Sinead O’Brien completes Sunday’s line-up.

Friday

18.00 – 18.30: Curtis Walsh

18.55 – 19.35: Alex Gough

20.05 – 20.45: Sports Team

21.15 – 22.00: Serpentwithfeet

22.30 – 23.15: Shura

Saturday

13.30 – 14.00: Uly

14.30 – 15.00: Rob De Boer

15.30 – 16.00: Somebody’s Child

16.30 – 17.15: Working Men’s Club

17.45 – 18.25: Just Mustard

18.50 – 19.30: The Scratch

20.00 – 20.45: White Reaper

21.15 – 22.00: Easy Life

22.30 – 23.15: Three ‘Made by Music’ collaborations

23.45 – 00.30: Jyellowl

Sunday

14.00 – 14.30: Sinead O’Brien

15.00 – 15.30: Yonaka

16.00 – 16.40: PowPig

17.00 – 17.40: Heavy Lungs

18.00 – 18.45: Cassia

19.15 – 20.00: Georgia

20.30 – 21.15: Let’s Eat Grandma

21.45 – 22.30: Ider

23.00 – 23.45: Kero Kero Bonito

DREAMS FESTIVAL NEXT WEEKEND

Dreams, the festival which will celebrate the life and music of Dolores O'Riordan, is set to showcase some of Limerick's finest musical acts this coming September 6, 7 and 8 in Bruff.

Among the line-up are ThemeTuneBoy (featuring Niall Quinn, original vocalist with The Cranberry Saw Us), Protobaby, The Flag Listeners, Fox Jaw, Jenní, Parliament Square, Julianne Hennelly, Xero and Cruiser.

The weekend will boast five stages and local businesses including Clancy's bar will host intimate gigs with renowned Irish musicians including Cillian O'Dalaigh and others.

The weekend will kick-off with a very special ceremony in the town's park which is set to be renamed the "Dolores O'Riordan Park". The renaming ceremony will be officiated by Rugby legend and Bruff native John 'The Bull' Hayes and his wife, Fiona Steed. The ceremony is open to all and takes place on Friday September 6 at 7 pm.

For a full scheduled line up go to Facebook: Dreams Fest 19 or for enquiries contact Dreamsfest19@gmail.com

This is a non-ticketed Bruff Community Event.

ROGHA NA SEACHTAINE

TO DO

Listowel Races ladies day - Get the hat and gúna organised this week and mark Friday, September 13 off in the diary. Listowel Races Ladies Day is always a great day out!

TO LISTEN

Love Illusion - Tipp Native Pauric O’Meara is new to the Irish music scene, fresh off the back of his appearance on The Voice of Ireland; the past pupil of Mary I has decided to set his teaching post aside to focus on musical endeavours. His debut single ’Love Illusion’’ was released on August 23.

TO SEE

All-Ireland Football Final - Will the Dubs be the first team in history to win five in a row? Or will the Kingdom put a stop to their bid for glory? Due to be a cracker – Don’t miss the excitement this Sunday RTE will be showing live coverage of the match with their build up starting at 2.15 pm on RTE 2.