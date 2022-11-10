Limerick to host Empowerment and Equality Conference 2022

A MAJOR conference which takes place in Limerick this Friday will aim to empower, educate and encourage men and women to take better care of themselves.

Hosted at broadcaster and journalist Lorraine Keane, the Midwest Empowerment and Equality Conference at UCH will feature a panel of guest speakers, including educator and consultant clinical psychologist Dr Tony Humphreys, professional coach and mentor Aidan O’Brien, domestic abuse survivor Noelle Grant Matthews and entrepreneurs Laura Dowling and Oonagh O’Hagan.

The conference will be presented by Consultant Endocrinologist at Bon Secours and Senior Lecturer at the University of Limerick, Dr Mary Ryan.

“We realise the importance of the education of young men and women, so one of the major highlights of the conference will be ten-minute presentations from our guest speakers on the topic of how the empowerment of women and men improves health and social outcomes in society," she commented.

The subjects which will be discussed during conference include the social issues affecting the empowerment of both women and men such as male suicide, sexual consent, equality in sport and media coverage, drug addiction and pay equality across genders.

Around free 400 tickets have been distributed to Transition Year students and eight students from schools across the Midwest, will each deliver short presentations - focusing on empowerment and equality - during the conference.