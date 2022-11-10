Limerick Weather - Thursday, November 10, 2022

TODAY in Limerick will be mild, humid and windy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle becoming more persistent during the afternoon.

Highest temperatures of 14 or 15 degrees in strong to near gale and gusty southwesterly winds with gales at times along western coast.

National Outlook

Overview: Very mild and blustery up until the weekend with outbreaks of rain, becoming persistent and occasionally heavy with an ongoing risk of localised flooding.

Tonight: Cloudy with outbreaks of rain, most persistent and heavy in Connacht and Ulster, it will be patchier elsewhere. Another very mild night with lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees, in moderate to fresh south to southwest winds.

Friday: Another mild, cloudy and windy day with outbreaks of rain, most persistent and heaviest over the western half of the country with localised flooding possible. Highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees in mostly fresh and blustery southerly winds.

Friday night: Cloudy with outbreaks of rain continuing, however they will generally become lighter and patchier as the night progresses. Remaining very mild with lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees however southerly winds will ease moderate to light.

Saturday: Cloudy with outbreak of rain and drizzle in the west during the morning. Turning drier with sunny spells away from the south coast during the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees in moderate south easterly winds.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy but mostly dry with just some drizzle on higher ground. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in mostly moderate south easterly winds.

Sunday: Fairly cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees in moderate southeasterly winds.

Further outlook: It looks like it will remain unsettled next week with sustained chances of wet and windy conditions, while temperatures will pull back closer to average.