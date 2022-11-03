Limerick Weather - Thursday, November 3, 2022

SCATTERED outbreaks of heavy and possibly thundery rain today with local hail and lightning, with a clearance to scattered showers through the evening. Cool and breezy with highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees with mostly moderate to fresh southwesterly winds through early part of the day later veering west and then northwest and strengthening fresh to strong near coasts, with gales on western coasts.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Unsettled, especially in the west.

Mostly dry and clear tonight, apart from a few coastal showers in the west and northwest. Chilly with lows of three to six degrees in mostly light westerly breezes.

The driest day countrywide this week with just isolated showers and good sunshine, turning hazy from the west later. Highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees with just westerly breezes later backing southerly. A band of heavy and possibly thundery rain together with freshening southwesterly winds will sweep in from the Atlantic after dark with spot flooding. Mild with lows of eight to 11 degrees.

Any lingering overnight rain will quickly clear with sunny spells and scattered showers, mainly affecting the western half of Ireland. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in moderate to fresh southerly winds. Some heavier showers will push into Atlantic counties overnight, while staying mostly clear elsewhere. Lowest temperatures of seven to 10 degrees in rather brisk southwest winds.

Brisk southwest winds will feed in scattered heavy showers on Sunday, turning thundery across Atlantic counties. Sunny spells too, with the best of these across the east. Highest temperatures once again ranging 12 to 15 degrees.

A milder day Monday but with blustery outbreaks of rain, later giving way to drier and brighter conditions.