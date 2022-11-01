Limerick Weather - Tuesday, November 1, 2022

SUNNY spells herald the start of a new month, but showers will become widespread through the late afternoon and evening hours. Highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees in mostly moderate southwest to west winds.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Unsettled with spells of wet and blustery, or windy weather, there will be a continued risk of flooding after a wet couple of weeks. Temperatures will fall back closer to average, noticeably cooler at night, however frost is not anticipated.

Mostly dry and clear with just isolated showers tonight, mainly near Atlantic coasts. Cloud will increase as the night goes on with outbreaks of rain reaching the west coast by Wednesday morning. Lowest temperatures of three to six degrees. Light to moderate southwest winds will gradually back southerly and freshen by morning, as gales develop on Atlantic coasts.

It will be very windy tomorrow with strong to gale force southerly winds, veering westerly. Some severe and damaging gusts may occur, especially in Atlantic coastal counties. Wet to start with heavy rain possibly leading to localised flooding. The rain will clear to sunny spells and scattered blustery showers by afternoon. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees.

Winds will ease tomorrow night to light or moderate southwest winds. While it will be a dry and mostly clear night in the east, showers will continue to affect western coasts, pushing in over the western half of the country by morning. Lowest temperatures of three to six degrees.

Scattered showers with varying cloud cover, and some sunny spells Thursday. Parts of the east may remain dry. Highest temperatures of nine to 12 degrees with light or moderate westerly winds.

Some scattered showers may drift into the northwest overnight, but overall it will be dry with long clear spells and lowest temperatures of three to six degrees in light to moderate westerly winds.

Mostly dry and bright through Friday morning, but cloud will increase with rain pushing in from the southwest later. Winds will also back southerly through the afternoon and freshen through the evening. Highest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees.

Current indications suggest that after a wet Friday night, Saturday will be a showery day, and while showers look to continue on Sunday but it could get quite windy too.