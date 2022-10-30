Search

Limerick Weather - Sunday, October 30, 2022

Limerick Weather - Sunday, October 30, 2022

30 Oct 2022 8:00 AM

BREEZY with sunny spells and scattered showers today. Some of the showers will be heavy and there will be a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Showers will become isolated in the evening. Highest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees with a moderate to fresh and gusty southerly wind, easing by evening.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Unsettled with spells of wet and breezy weather. Temperatures staying above average.

Most areas will be dry with clear spells early tonight, but rain will move into the southwest and west overnight. It will become breezy again as moderate to fresh and gusty southerly winds develop. Lowest temperatures of nine to 13 degrees.

Tomorrow, Bank Holiday Monday will start off wet and breezy as rain moves eastwards across the country, along with moderate to fresh and gusty southerly winds. The rain will be followed by generally dry and sunny conditions, with light south to southwest winds, and will clear the east coast in the early evening. Highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees.

Tomorrow night will start dry and clear but rain will move in over the western half of the country overnight. It will be colder than recent nights, as temperatures drop to between four and eight degrees, and there will be light to moderate southerly winds.

Rain will move east across the country during Tuesday morning and afternoon and will be followed from the west by sunshine and scattered showers. Light to moderate winds, southerly first and becoming westerly after the rain. Highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.

Tuesday night will be mostly dry and clear, with just isolated showers. Outbreaks of rain are likely to reach the west coast by Wednesday morning. Lowest temperatures of four to eight degrees, with moderate to fresh and gusty southerly winds developing by morning.

Rain will spread east across the country on Wednesday morning and afternoon, followed by sunny spells and scattered showers. It will be a breezy and blustery day with moderate to fresh and gusty south to southwest winds. Highest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees.

Remaining unsettled and mild for the time of year.

