Limerick Weather - Saturday, October 29, 2022

A CLOUDY and wet start to the day, with further outbreaks of rain, heavy in places. The rain will clear in the early afternoon, with sunny spells and scattered showers, some again turning heavy, following from the south. Highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees with moderate to fresh east to southeasterly winds veering southerly in the afternoon.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Frequent spells of rain and breezy weather. Temperatures in the low to mid teens.

A breezy and showery night tonight. Showers will be heaviest and frequent in the west and southwest, with longer clear spells elsewhere. Moderate southerly winds will be fresh to strong near coasts, strongest in the west and southwest. Lowest temperatures of nine to 11 degrees.

A mix of sunny spells and frequent showers tomorrow, in moderate to fresh southwest winds. Many showers will be heavy. Showers will become confined to western and southern areas in the evening. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees.

Dry in many areas at first tomorrow night, with some showers in the west and south. Outbreaks of rain will develop in the west and southwest overnight. Moderate to fresh southerly winds will increase strong on Atlantic coasts. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees.

There is some uncertainty around the details of the weather for Bank Holiday Monday, but it will become wet as heavy rain gradually spreads across the country from the west. Breezy at times in moderate to fresh southerly winds, easing later. Highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees. Monday night will be a cooler night with further rain and lows of six to nine degrees.

Rain clearing on Tuesday morning will be followed by widespread showers. Moderate to fresh southerly winds. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees.

Continuing unsettled through midweek with temperatures near average for this time of year.