Medical device company with strong Limerick presence to create 72 new jobs in Clare

VITALOGRAPH Ireland, which has a significant presence in Limerick, has announced the creation of more than 70 new jobs in Ennis with the purchase of the Ballymaley Enterprise and Innovation Centre from Clare County Council.

Clare County Council and Ennis 2040 have announced the sale of the property to Vitalograph Ireland for the development of its new Clinical Trials Services Centre of Excellence.

A total of 72 new jobs will be created as a result of the deal.

Cllr Tony O’Brien, Cathaoirleach of Clare County Council, said: “It is great news for Ennis and County Clare when companies like Vitalograph continue to grow and expand their investment in the region. I welcome their commitment to Clare and wish them continued success.”

Vitalograph, which produces respiratory diagnostic devices, previously announced a €10 million expansion and the addition of 200 jobs in Clare and Limerick earlier this year.

The announcement, in April, has been followed up with confirmation of the purchase of the Ballymaley Enterprise and Innovation Centre which will bring the company's headcount in Clare to 310 by 2024.

Frank Keane, CEO, Vitalograph Ireland, said that the new expansion represents a significant development for the company and shows Vitalograph’s commitment to its Irish operations as well as the local community in County Clare.

"The new premises will enable us to support the international growth of our ground-breaking clinical trial solutions. Creating a Centre of Excellence here in Ennis reflects the talent and skill that exists in the Vitalograph workforce and will offer many opportunities to people looking to build their careers in this exciting business," he said.