23 Oct 2022

Limerick Weather - Sunday, October 23

Limerick Weather - Sunday, October 23

23 Oct 2022 8:00 AM

TODAY there will be scattered showers, some heavy and possibly thundery, which may cause spot flooding. It will be quite cloudy in the morning but sunny spells will develop later.

Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees with a light south to southeast breeze.

Tonight: More rain will move into the west and north on Sunday night. It will be drier in the south and east but there will be mist and fog, which may turn dense in places. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees with light southerly or variable winds.

Monday: During Monday morning the rain will clear from the west and north and any fog will lift from the south and east.

For the afternoon there will be sunny spells and scattered showers but these will die out from most areas by evening. Highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees with a light to moderate west to southwest wind.

Monday night: Monday night will be mostly dry with clear spells, although a few showers will linger near Atlantic coasts. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees in a light to moderate south to southwest wind.

Tuesday: On Tuesday there will be a lot of dry weather overall, with some hazy sunshine, however a few showers will affect the south and west. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in a light to moderate southerly breeze.

Tuesday night: Cloudy and wet as rain moves northwards over the country, followed by showers. Becoming breezy too as a fresh and gusty southeasterly wind develops. Mild with temperatures staying above 10 to 14 degrees.

Wednesday: Breezy and blustery with scattered showers. Staying mild with highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in a fresh and gusty southerly wind.

Further outlook: Staying mild and unsettled, with wet and breezy weather at times.

