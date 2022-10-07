Limerick Weather - Friday, October 7, 2022

The last of the rain will clear the south of our province quickly this morning. The rest of the day will be bright with sunny spells and scattered showers. Some will be heavy, and possibly thundery, but the showers will become lighter and more isolated towards evening. Cool and breezy with highest temperatures of just 13 to 15 Celsius in moderate to fresh and gusty west to southwest winds.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Mostly dry and clear tonight, although a few light showers will persist near northern and western coasts. Lowest temperatures of five to nine degrees with a light to moderate westerly wind.

A drier day tomorrow with sunny spells and isolated light showers. It will become cloudier during the evening and patchy light rain and drizzle will develop in the west and northwest. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees with a light to moderate south to southwest wind.

Tomorrow night, cloud will increase across the country and rain will move into the west and northwest. It will become breezy too with a moderate to fresh wind developing. Lowest temperatures of eight to 12 degrees.

A wet and breezy Sunday as rain moves eastwards across the country. Drier and clearer conditions will follow in the northwest by evening. Highest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees with moderate to fresh and gusty southerly winds, veering westerly.

Rain will clear from the southeast early on Sunday night, followed by mostly dry and clear conditions for the rest of the night. Lowest temperatures of five to nine degrees with a light to moderate west to northwest wind.

Largely dry with sunny spells come Monday. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees with a light to moderate west to northwest wind.

As we approach midweek, it'll become unsettled again with spells of wet and breezy weather.