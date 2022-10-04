In Pictures: Variety concert hits all the right notes in Limerick village

THE VARIETY concert in the Millennium Centre in Casherconlish may have taken place over a week ago but it is still being spoken about.

The array of talent from children to the young at heart went down a storm with all in attendance.

The packed crowd enjoyed hours of entertainment with comedy, drama, music, song and world class Irish dancing on display.

The night was a real celebration of community - the talent within the parish and the importance the Millennium Centre plays in bringing that community together.

All the proceeds from the ticket sales went back into the running of centre. As well as the Covid enforced closure, the centre had to shut its doors again for eight months following a fire in the reception area in September 2021. But while the doors were closed bills still had to be paid.

An inordinate amount of work went into organising the event - Nancy Lane, Mike Burke, Kathleen Ryan, Aisling Crofton and Nellie Warren - deserve the same rounds of applause that those received on stage.