Limerick Weather: Thursday, September 28, 2022

TODAY will be a dry and fairly sunny day, although, the chance of isolated showers will continue through the morning in the west.

Highest afternoon temperatures of 15 or 16 degrees, as light to moderate northerly winds gradually fall light and variable.

National Outlook

TONIGHT after a dry start to the night persistent and occasionally heavy rain will extend from the northwest with freshening southerly winds Lowest temperatures of 6 to 11 degrees.

There will be a wet and windy start to TOMORROW as a spell of persistent and occasionally heavy rain moves in from the west, bringing possible spot flooding. The rain will be accompanied by fresh to strong and gusty southwesterly winds with gales at sea. Clearer conditions with scattered showers will however follow during the afternoon as westerly winds will ease slightly. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees.

Scattered showers will continue TOMORROW NIGHT, most frequent along Atlantic coasts. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees in mostly moderate southwest to west winds.

SATURDAY will see sunny spells and occasional showers, some turning heavy and thundery at times. It should be drier and brighter into the late afternoon though. Feeling cool in blustery westerly winds with highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees.

SATURDAY NIGHT showers will mainly affect western areas overnight, although they will be lighter in general. Lowest temperatures of 8 and 11 degrees in moderating westerly winds.

SUNDAY looks like it should be a drier and brighter day with lighter winds as compared to Saturday, so the better day of the two this weekend.