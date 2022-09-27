Limerick Weather: Tuesday, September 27, 2022

A CLOUDY day with outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Feeling cool with highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees in moderate to fresh northwesterly winds, easing later.
Tonight: A cloudy night overall with patchy rain and drizzle in the west and southwest and scattered showers elsewhere. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in light to moderate northwest winds.
Wednesday: Becoming drier and brighter on Wednesday with scattered showers and sunny spells developing. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in moderate northwest winds.
Wednesday night: Largely dry and clear, though there is the chance of an isolated shower in the west and northwest. Cool with lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees in light northwesterly winds.
Thursday: A generally dry day with sunny spells, though there will be occasional light showers. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in light northwesterly winds.
There is some uncertainty in the forecast for the end of the week.
Current indications suggest that Friday will be a wet and rather windy day with rain spreading from the west and possibly turning heavy at times.
Remaining unsettled for the weekend with further showers and spells of rain spreading from the Atlantic.
The Women in Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, Manufacturing and Design (WiSTEM2D) undergraduate programme aims to inspire and support more women to pursue a career in STEM.
Construction of the new unit, which will bring additional beds to UHL, will start next month | FILE PHOTO/Adrian Butler
Data presented to members of the metropolitan district this month revealed a total cost of €335,182.10 on Riverfest, the vast majority, €170,130, used for the zip line, fireworks and other entertainme
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.