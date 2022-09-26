Limerick Weather: Monday, September 26, 2022

TODAY will be dry with sunny spells, say Met Eireann, but remaining blustery with moderate to fresh northwesterly winds. Somewhat cool with highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees.

National Outlook

OVERVIEW: Changeable with outbreaks of rain at times and feeling quite cool in a west to northwest airflow.

MONDAY NIGHT: Generally dry with some clear spells and just a few showers in the northeast. Rain will move into the far southwest towards morning. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees in a moderate northwesterly wind.

TUESDAY: On Tuesday it will be cloudy with rain at times in the west and south, but in the north and east there will be sunny spells and showers. Rather cool and breezy with a moderate to fresh northwesterly breeze and highest temperatures of 11 to 16 degrees.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Cloud and scattered outbreaks of rain will extend across the rest of the country on Tuesday night. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees in a mainly light northwesterly wind.

WEDNESDAY: Cloud will break up during Wednesday, leaving sunny spells and scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in light northwesterly breezes.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Generally dry and clear. Minimum temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees in light west to northwest breezes.

THURSDAY: Largely dry on Thursday with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. Just a few isolated showers, especially towards the northeast of the country. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in light westerly winds, gradually backing southerly.

FURTHER OUTLOOK: Considerable uncertainty remains for the further outlook. Early indications are that Friday and the weekend will be very unsettled with wet and windy conditions possible.