Search

25 Sept 2022

Retailer opens new Mobile Phone shop at Limerick store

Tesco Ireland opens new Mobile Phone shop at Limerick store

Tesco Ireland says the decision to open the dedicated Mobile Phone shop in Coonagh was made is in response to new customer research

Reporter:

Limerick Live reporter

25 Sept 2022 1:00 PM

TESCO Ireland has announced the opening of a new dedicated Tesco Mobile phone shop at its store in Coonagh on the outskirts of Limerick city.

The retailer says the decision to open the dedicated Mobile Phone shop was made is in response to new customer research that indicates a preference for an in-store experience (over online) which choosing a new mobile phone network or a price plan.

Commenting on the expansion announcement, Geoff Byrne, Chief Operating Officer at Tesco Ireland said: “We’re delighted to bring Supermarket Mobile to Coonagh in the form of a dedicated Tesco Mobile phone shop within the store. We know the network is popular amongst our customers here, so we’re pleased to give them the chance to engage face-to-face with our Mobile colleagues, and shortcut the process of choosing the right deal for them."

The new Tesco Mobile shop in Coonagh increases the total number of Tesco Mobile concessions in Ireland to 44.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media