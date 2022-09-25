Limerick Weather - Sunday, September 25, 2022

TODAY will be a cloudy day with a fair amount of dry weather and a few showers. The best of any bright or sunny intervals will be in the east and south of the region.

Highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees with moderate westerly winds, freshening later.

MONDAY will be cool and breezy with bright or sunny spells and just well scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees with moderate to fresh, gusty northwest winds.

MONDAY NIGHT will be mainly dry with winds easing and lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees.

TUESDAY will start off mainly dry. However, rain will spread eastwards through the morning and early afternoon. It will continue through the evening and will be heavy at times, especially in Ulster.

Highest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees with moderate to fresh west to northwest winds. On TUESDAY NIGHT, the rain will clear eastwards with showers following. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees.

WEDNESDAY and THURSDAY will be cool days with sunny spells and scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees with light to moderate west to northwest breezes.

FURTHER OUTLOOK: At the moment it looks like Friday and next weekend will become much milder and more unsettled with heavy rain and strong winds at times.