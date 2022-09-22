In Pictures: Limerick politician hosts drive-thru coffee morning for Milford Hospice

A Limerick councillor hosted a drive-thru coffee morning this Thursday to raise money for Milford Hospice.
For a number of years, Cllr Sarah Kiely has hosted a fundraising event, as part of the Bewley's Big Coffee Morning Social, will all proceeds going to the well-loved Limerick charity which provided comfort to her late husband Damien O'Shaughnessy as he battled cancer.
During the Covid-19 lockdown, with the need to social distance, Cllr Kiely asked people to attend in their cars and make donations through their car windows.
While she hosted a more traditional outdoor event in 2021, a drive-thru event took place again this Thursday in the car park of Our Lady Queen of Peace National School in Janesboro.
