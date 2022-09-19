Limerick Weather: Monday, September 19, 2022

TODAY will be generally cloudy although there will be some sunny breaks at times, according to Met Eireann.

There will be isolated light showers and a light south to southwest or variable breeze. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees.

National Outlook

OVERVIEW: Rain is forecast to move across the country on Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Otherwise it will be quite settled, with most outbreaks of rain and drizzle occurring in the west and northwest. Temperatures will be near or above average.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with patchy light rain and drizzle developing in the north and west. Mild with lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees, in a light to moderate southerly breeze.

TUESDAY: Tuesday will be largely cloudy and dry, however there will be outbreaks of light rain or drizzle in Ulster and Connacht. Mild and humid with highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees, in a light to moderate south to southwest breeze.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Staying mild and cloudy on Tuesday night with temperatures staying above 10 to 14 degrees. Most areas will stay dry but there will be further outbreaks of light rain and drizzle in Connacht and Ulster.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with outbreaks of light rain and drizzle continuing in the west and north. Patchy drizzle elsewhere. Light to moderate southerly winds in the morning, increasing moderate to fresh later. Staying mild with highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Wet and breezy as rain moves eastwards across the country. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees, coolest in the west and northwest, with a moderate to fresh south to southwest wind.

THURSDAY: The rain will clear eastwards on Thursday morning and will be followed by mostly dry and sunny weather for the rest of the day. A few showers will develop in the west and northwest, mainly near the coast. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees, warmest in the southeast, with a light to moderate westerly wind.

FURTHER OUTLOOK: Staying settled for Friday and Saturday but there is potential for wet and windy weather on Sunday.