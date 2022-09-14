Search

14 Sept 2022

Commercial fire at popular Limerick city launderette

A picture of the scene at Early Bird Dry Cleaning and Laundry in Dooradoyle PICS: Cllr Daniel Butler

Cian Ó Broin

14 Sept 2022 1:07 PM

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

EMERGENCY services attended a commercial fire at a popular Limerick city launderette. 

The fire took hold inside Early Bird Dry Cleaning and Laundry, on St Nessan's Road, in Dooradoyle on Tuesday evening, September 13.

Limerick Fire Control confirmed that four units from Limerick city attended the scene, including two firetrucks and two fire jeeps following a call out at 7.36pm. One unit from Shannon also responded to the fire.

Limerick company's charity event raises over €400,000 for charity

Local elected representative, Cllr Daniel Butler described what he witnessed as "sad news" for the local launderette.

"Thoughts are with the owners and staff. Sadly I think the smoke damage will have destroyed everything. Hope Limerick Fire can prevent damage to other businesses," he said.

A spokesperson stated that the fire units were officially stood down and returned to base at 9.33pm, after battling the blaze in the city suburb for close to two hours.

An Garda Síochána also attended the scene of the fire. "No injuries were reported and no offences were disclosed," they told Limerick Live following a query.

