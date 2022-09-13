Limerick Weather: Tuesday, September 13, 2002

TODAY will be a mainly dry day with long spells of sunshine. Fresher with highest temperatures ranging 15 to 18 degrees, best values in the south, in no more than moderate northerly breezes

TONIGHT: Most areas will be dry and clear to begin. However, cloud will gradually build bringing the chance of a few light showers, mainly to north and northwest coasts. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 12 degrees in light northerly winds.

WEDNESDAY: Overall dry but rather cloudy with the best of the sunny spells across the south and southeast.

A few light showers will continue across the north, especially along the coast. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees (north to south) in light northerly breezes.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Largely dry and cloudy, again with the chance of the odd light shower. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees in light to moderate northwest breezes.

THURSDAY: Another predominantly dry day with good sunny spells breaking through after a cloudy start. Feeling fresher with highs of 14 to 17 degrees in mostly moderate northerly breezes.

FRIDAY: Overall dry and calm with some good sunshine to begin though cloud will likely move in from the west later.

FURTHER OUTLOOK: High pressure will continue to keep conditions settled. It will however become cloudy at times with occasional patches of mist or drizzle.