Limerick Weather - Saturday, September 10, 2022

A MOSTLY dry day today with a mix of cloud and sunshine. Another warm day with highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees in moderate east or southeast winds.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Changeable weather is expected in the outlook period with heavy rain in places on Sunday.

Mostly dry at first tonight but cloud will thicken from the south and outbreaks of rain will spread across Munster before dawn. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in a moderate southeast breeze.

Tomorrow, rain will extend nationwide. It will turn heavy and persistent with the possibility of localised flooding. Maximum temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees in fresh south or southeast winds. There will be further outbreaks of rain overnight, again with the continued potential for spot flooding. Mild and humid overnight with lowest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees.

Outbreaks of rain will gradually ease and clear on Monday with dry and bright periods developing. Maximum temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees, warmest in the south. Mostly dry on Monday night with clear spells along with just the odd shower. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees with a moderate northeast breeze developing.

It's expected to be mostly dry on Tuesday with sunny spells. However, a few showers are possible in the east and south. Highest temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees in moderate to fresh northeast breezes.

Early indications suggest it will be rather breezy on Wednesday with outbreaks of rain in parts of the south. Elsewhere, it will be mostly dry with sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees in a fresh and gusty east to northeast breeze.